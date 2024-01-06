Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' becomes highest-grossing Nigerian movie

A Tribe Called Judah is currently Nigeria's highest-grossing movie

A Tribe Called Judah, a Nollywood film by actress cum director, Funke Akindele, has become the first Nigerian movie to earn 1 billion naira ($1.1m; £900,000) in local theatres.

The film, which tells the story of five brothers who plan to rob a mall to save their mother's life, achieved this record in just three weeks.



Funke Akindele, who is also the star and co-director of the film, becomes Nigeria’s highest-grossing director.



She took to her Instagram to thank God and her fans for the milestone.



"Thank you Lord! Thank you Nigeria! Thank you Ghana!" she posted.



The film's distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, praised Akindele for her storytelling skills and called the film a "cultural gem."

"This achievement isn't just about numbers; it's a testament to the power of storytelling, cultural pride, and the unyielding spirit of Nollywood," the film's distributor said on Instagram.



The film has also received positive reviews and ratings from critics and audiences.



A Tribe Called Judah has surpassed Hollywood hits like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Nigerian box office earnings, making Akindele the highest-grossing Nollywood director.



The film's success has also attracted congratulations from prominent figures, such as Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, President Bola Tinubu, and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.



They all commended Akindele for her achievements and contributions to the Nigerian film industry and the economy.

