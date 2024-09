Funke Akindele

Source: Ghanaweekend

Funke Akindele has completed the third installment of her Jenifa franchise, titled *Everybody Loves Jenifa*, set for a December 2024 release.

The film follows the 2011 sequel *Return of Jenifa*.



Akindele, who stars and directs, promises a mix of comedy, music, action, and romance.

The project was filmed in Nigeria and Ghana.



