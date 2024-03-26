Funny Face doesn't listen when he is adviced - Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has pointed out that Funny Face's refusal to heed advice has worsened his current challenges.

Manu emphasized that Funny Face's disregard for guidance could result in public disfavor, potentially worsening his situation.



He highlighted the impact of Funny Face's social media insults towards his ex-wife, Vanessa, and her mother, which have garnered negative sentiment from some women.



Manu urged Funny Face to embrace advice and prioritize building a meaningful life to overcome his struggles.