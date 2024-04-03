Funny Face must face the law - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo insists that Funny Face should be held accountable under the law.
He dismisses justifications for Funny Face's actions and emphasizes the need for accountability.
Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, Arnold Asamoah rejects the notion that mental health issues excuse irresponsible behavior.
He criticizes calls for prayers, asserting that Funny Face's actions, including drinking and driving, cannot be justified.
Arnold highlights the severe consequences of Funny Face's actions, citing victims who have suffered life-altering injuries.
He stresses the importance of enforcing consequences, stating that Funny Face must be held responsible for his actions.
Arnold believes that facing legal consequences could lead to positive changes in Funny Face's behavior.
Funny Face has been remanded into police custody following a car accident in which he injured multiple people.