King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Source: Ghanaweekend

At the 2024 Africa Cinema Summit, Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II urged the 2025 government to fund a film about legendary Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson.

He emphasized the importance of preserving Ghana's cultural heritage through impactful documentaries and films.



The summit, held in Accra, aims to foster African film industry growth.

