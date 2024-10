King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Source: Daily guide

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, will lead a delegation to the Grand Homowo UK Festival in London on October 26, 2024.

The event celebrates Ga heritage, featuring traditional music, dances, and cuisine.

This year’s theme addresses hunger and aligns with the UN's Zero Hunger goal.



