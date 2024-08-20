Ga Mashie orders Blakk Rasta to apologise over 'paralysed' comment about McDan

Blakk Rasta

Traditional leaders from Ga Mashie have strongly condemned Blakk Rasta's false claim that Dr. Daniel McKorley, CEO of McDan Group, is paralyzed due to curses from the Chiefs of Ada.

They demanded an immediate retraction and apology, warning of serious consequences otherwise.



The leaders dismissed these claims as baseless and harmful.

Dr. McKorley responded in a video, assuring the public of his good health and dismissing the rumors.



The leaders also called on security agencies to ensure peace and stability ahead of the upcoming elections.



