Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Source: 3news

Yvonne Chaka Chaka urged President Akufo-Addo to combat illegal mining in Ghana, highlighting its detrimental effects on forests and water.

During an interview, she emphasized the need for the President to act on his promises and listen to citizens' solutions.

She plans to address this at a Global Citizen meeting in Ivory Coast.



