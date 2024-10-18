Galamsey fight: We need a ban on mining for a while to save our lives – Uncle Ato

Menu ›
Entertainment
Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: 3news
Gospel musician Uncle Ato, in an interview on 3FM, expressed concern about the worsening illegal mining (galamsey) crisis in Ghana, particularly its impact on the environment and health.
Gospel musician Uncle Ato, in an interview on 3FM, expressed concern about the worsening illegal mining (galamsey) crisis in Ghana, particularly its impact on the environment and health. He urged immediate action, suggesting a temporary ban on mining to protect water bodies, trees, and future generations.
Source: 3news