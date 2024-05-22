Gborbu Wulomo summons Medikal over land dispute

The Gborbu Wulomo aims to confirm the authenticity of the couple's alleged land claim

The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Overlord of the Gadangme State, has summoned Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal, and actress Fella Makafui to his palace in Nungua regarding a land purchase.

The couple is expected to appear on Friday, May 24, to clarify the details of the transaction.



This invitation follows the circulation of a land document on social media, which indicates that Medikal and Fella have acquired the land in question.



The Gborbu Wulomo has requested that Medikal and Fella bring all relevant documents to verify their land purchase.



The document's emergence coincides with Medikal's social media rants about disagreements with Fella, particularly concerning their shared residence.



Medikal claims full financial responsibility for the property but included Fella's name for their daughter's benefit. However, Fella disputes this and intends to present her case in court.

Amidst their marital turmoil, Medikal and Fella are in the process of finalizing their divorce. Their living arrangements have further complicated matters, with Medikal asking Fella's cousin to leave their home, intensifying the conflict.



Fella has responded by involving the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate Medikal.



The Gborbu Wulomo aims to confirm the authenticity of the couple's land claim through this meeting. The land dispute is just one of many issues plaguing the once-happy couple, as they navigate their separation and legal proceedings.



