Yaw Darling

Source: Ghanaweekend

Ghanaian artist Yaw Darling, known as the King of Gen Z Highlife, is gaining popularity with his new single "Investment," featuring Bisa Kdei.

The track is trending on Boomplay and Audiomack, accumulating 2,000 daily streams.

Yaw Darling expresses gratitude for fan support, solidifying his presence in the music scene.



