Genres can be limiting – Amaarae

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae advocates for a free-form approach to music, arguing that strict adherence to genres limits artistic expression. In an ABC News Live interview, she emphasized the importance of exploring diverse sounds, reflecting her own eclectic style that blends Afrobeat, R&B, and alternative music.



Source: 3news