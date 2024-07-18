George Britton: Music executive considers it's time Sarkodie signed to a major record label

Sarkodie

Source: Classfmonline

George Britton, GB Records CEO, wishes Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie had major label backing like Burna Boy, believing it would elevate Sarkodie's global recognition and benefit Ghana's music image. Britton emphasized the need for Ghanaian artists to embrace international labels for wider exposure and revenue opportunities, contrasting Sarkodie's independent success and aspirations with Burna Boy's household fame abroad.





