George Clooney is a ‘little irritated’ with Quentin Tarantino

George Clooney

Source: Independent

In a GQ interview, George Clooney expressed frustration with Quentin Tarantino for dismissing him as a movie star and questioning his career. Clooney, who discussed his generous gesture of giving $1 million to each friend from a film, responded sharply to Tarantino's comments, emphasizing the importance of good scripts in filmmaking.





