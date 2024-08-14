Entertainment

George Clooney is a ‘little irritated’ with Quentin Tarantino

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: Independent

In a GQ interview, George Clooney expressed frustration with Quentin Tarantino for dismissing him as a movie star and questioning his career. Clooney, who discussed his generous gesture of giving $1 million to each friend from a film, responded sharply to Tarantino's comments, emphasizing the importance of good scripts in filmmaking.



Source: Independent