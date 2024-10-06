Menu ›
George Jahraa astonishes patrons with performance of controversial ‘Driver Banza’ hit song at 2024 African Legends Night
Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanaweekend
Ghanaian highlife legend George Jahraa delivered a stunning performance at the 2024 African Legends Night concert, igniting controversy with his song "Driver Banza."
Initially a road safety anthem, its lyrics sparked debate ahead of the December elections.
Despite mixed reactions, Jahraa’s performance was a highlight of the event.
