George Jahraa astonishes patrons with performance of controversial ‘Driver Banza’ hit song at 2024 African Legends Night

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanaweekend

Ghanaian highlife legend George Jahraa delivered a stunning performance at the 2024 African Legends Night concert, igniting controversy with his song "Driver Banza."

Initially a road safety anthem, its lyrics sparked debate ahead of the December elections.

Despite mixed reactions, Jahraa’s performance was a highlight of the event.

Source: Ghanaweekend