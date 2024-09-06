Entertainment

George RR Martin calls out House Of The Dragon ‘toxic’ plot changes

George RR.png George RR Martin

Fri, 6 Sep 2024

George R.R. Martin criticized the second season of *House of the Dragon* for removing Prince Maelor, which he believes will have significant negative effects on future episodes.

George R.R. Martin criticized the second season of *House of the Dragon* for removing Prince Maelor, which he believes will have significant negative effects on future episodes. Despite HBO’s defense of showrunner Ryan Condal’s decisions, Martin argues that these changes could disrupt the story’s integrity and have larger consequences.



