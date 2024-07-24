Get off your high horses and take rehearsals seriously – Shirley Frimpong Manso to movie stars

Shirley Frimpong Manso

Source: Mynewsgh

Director Shirley Frimpong Manso stressed to actors on her film set that no matter their experience, they must rehearse their scripts to achieve excellence.

Director Shirley Frimpong Manso stressed to actors on her film set that no matter their experience, they must rehearse their scripts to achieve excellence. She emphasized that practice leads to perfection and warned against the belief that one can perform well without rehearsal.





Read full article