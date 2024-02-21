Ghana Music Awards worth more than Grammy or BET – Fameye

Fameye

Fameye, speaking on Accra 100.5 FM’s midmorning show, Ayekoo Ayekoo, emphasized the value of the Ghana Music Awards trophy, stating, “I’ve received a Ghana Music Awards trophy, and it is worth more than a Grammy or BET award.”

Fameye recalled his earlier days when he prioritized Grammy and BET awards, evident in his song "Destiny," during times of obscurity.



However, he noted a shift in perspective after observing Ghanaian music icons such as Kwaadee, Ofori Amponsah, and Kwaw Kese receiving Ghana Music Awards, which he described as pivotal moments for his vision.



“This is where I was born and raised. This is where I work, and this where when I perform in my native language, my fans are excited. The support that has made me who I am came from this country. And it is when you have massive support from your home country that you can rise to those desired heights,” he said.



While acknowledging the significance of winning a Grammy or BET award, Fameye underscored the importance of Ghana Music Awards in bolstering the pride and support of his fans.

He envisioned a scenario where Ghanaian artists, recognized by national awards, would impress officials from the Recording Academy during visits to Ghana.



Fameye clarified his stance, stating, "If I get a Grammy or BET, I’d be glad but from now onwards, I’m saying Ghana Music Awards is heavier than the Grammys."



He further stressed that regardless of winning a Grammy in his lifetime or not, he finds contentment in securing Ghana Music Awards.