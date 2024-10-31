Ghana Music Xperience (GMX) will adequately reward and protect legacies - Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Mynewsgh

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia launched the Ghana Music Xperience (GMX), a platform to promote and financially support Ghanaian musicians.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia launched the Ghana Music Xperience (GMX), a platform to promote and financially support Ghanaian musicians. GMX aims to ensure fair compensation for Ghanaian artists by connecting them with local and global audiences, addressing challenges with piracy and inadequate earnings from foreign streaming platforms.





Read full article