Blakk Rasta

Source: 3news

Blakk Rasta launched the 'Ghana Patriotism Festival' on September 2, 2024, marking his 50th birthday.

The campaign aims to foster patriotism to address Ghana's socio-political issues.



Events include a concert, a summit with political stakeholders, and the Kuchoko Peace Concert.

Blakk emphasizes patriotism as key to national progress.



