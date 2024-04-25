Ghana Represented for the first time on the awarding jury for The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh

The renowned Ghanaian Business Executive, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh continues to make waves internationally as she becomes the first Ghanaian juror for the Cannes Lions International Festival of creativity.

Angela has been invited to join the Awarding Jury on the Creative Business Transformation category.



Work across the globe will be judged, awarded, and celebrated during this prestigious international festival.



The Awarding Jury represents the global industry’s leading talent from diverse range of disciplines, from across 54 markets, and strictly by invitation.



Announcing this year’s festival, Marian Brannelly, the Global Director of Awards for LIONS, stated: “It’s exciting to see representation from four new markets this year – Armenia, Ghana, Pakistan and Panama – as well as the highest-ever representation from the Middle East and Africa.



Our Jurors play a crucial role in upholding the integrity of the Lions, and we thank them for everything they bring to the important task ahead.”



Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS, added: "We’re delighted to have a balance and breadth of expertise and global representation across our Juries.

The Awarding Juries represent the global industry's leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines, and we welcome the unique perspectives they bring. We thank them for their time, dedication and care in setting the global creative benchmark for our industry.”



Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh stated: “I can’t wait to bring my voice to the jury room to assess the groundbreaking creativity that will set the creative benchmark for another year. I am particularly thrilled that Ghana has a seat at the table for this world class festival and looking forward to making my country proud.”



Ms. Kyerematen-Jimoh is currently the National Digital Transformation Lead for Africa, at Microsoft where she works with governments and corporate institutions on their digital transformation initiatives.



Prior to joining Microsoft, she spent a decade at IBM and ended her career with IBM as the CEO of IBM North East and West Africa (NEWA) overseeing IBM’s business in 35 countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco, Kenya and Senegal.



She is a board member of Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), headquartered in Zurich, and Bank of Ghana. Angela is an alumna of Harvard Business School.