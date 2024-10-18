Lifestyle

News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Ghana Salad

Ghana Salad Ghana_Salad.

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: zoesghanakitchen.com

INGREDIENTS

200 g whole fresh sardines, scaled, gutted and washed, or substitute canned

200 g fresh tuna steaks, or substitute canned

1 round iceberg lettuce, shredded

4 tomatoes, deseeded and sliced

2 red onions, finely sliced

175 g green beans, topped and tailed, sliced and steamed, then chilled

100 g fresh garden peas, lightly blanched, then drained and chilled

200 g drained good-quality canned organic cannellini beans, chilled

150 g smoked salmon, cut into strips or

150 g substitute flaked canned salmon

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon fresh coarse ground black pepper

4 -6 large eggs, soft-boiled, shelled and quartered

salad cream or mayonnaise, to taste

Read full article

Source: zoesghanakitchen.com