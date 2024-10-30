Entertainment

Ghana Tourism Authority honoured at GOGE Africa Festival for ‘The Year of Retrun’

GTA 2 615x410 The award was presented on October 27, 2024, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium), Lagos

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has been awarded the Outstanding Tourism Event in Africa for its “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return” initiatives at the GOGE Africa Festival’s 25th-anniversary celebration in Nigeria.

