Gyankroma Akufo-Addo

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of President Akufo-Addo, praised Ghana as a center of creativity and innovation at an event in Accra.

She emphasized the country's rising global influence beyond Afrobeats, calling it a breeding ground for innovation.

Her remarks came during Crux Global's partnership launch with Sony Music West Africa.



