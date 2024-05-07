Ghana’s Afronita & Abigail shine at Britain’s Got Talent

Afronita with Abigail on stage

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and her protege Abigail Dromo captivated audiences on Britain’s Got Talent, earning a standing ovation for their electrifying performance.

Their captivating routine quickly went viral on social media, igniting pride among Ghanaians.



Afronita, a passionate 20-year-old dancer, recently launched her dance academy to mentor aspiring young dancers.



Abigail, a seven-year-old deaf dancer, won Talented Kid’s season 14, showcasing remarkable talent at a young age.

Afronita revealed she decided to mentor Abigail after being inspired by her online dance videos, leading to a winning collaboration that impressed the judges.



They received four enthusiastic yeses from the judges, with Simon Cowell calling them one of his favorite auditions of the year.



Dancing to the beats of Ghanaian cultural phenomenon Azonto, the duo brought the essence of this vibrant dance style to the Britain’s Got Talent stage, captivating viewers and earning praise from British personalities.