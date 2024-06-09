Ghana’s GuiltyBeatz dominates production on Tems’ New Album ‘Born in the Wild’

Ronald Banful popularly known as GuiltyBeatz

Ghanaian music producer GuiltyBeatz produced 14 out of 18 tracks on Nigerian artist Tems' new album "Born in the Wild".

This collaboration showcases Tems' vocals and GuiltyBeatz's production skills, pushing the boundaries of contemporary African music.



The album's release has generated significant excitement, highlighting the growing influence of West African music globally.

GuiltyBeatz has previously worked with prominent artists like Beyoncé and Sarkodie, and this project is expected to further solidify his reputation as a leading producer in the Afrobeat scene.



Read full article