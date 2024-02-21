Ghana’s film industry could rake in more revenue than cocoa and timber – Akofa Edjeani

Akofa Edjeani

Source: Asaase news

Veteran Ghanaian actress Akofa Edjeani has said Ghana’s film industry could rake in more foreign exchange than cocoa and timber sectors if that industry gets the needed attention.

Government estimates put direct film sales in Ghana at US$10,000 annually, creating nearly 200,000 indirect jobs.



As of the first quarter of 2021, data from Ghana’s Creative Arts Council showed that 2,860 persons were directly employed in the creative arts industry – including film.



Appearing on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, February 21, Edjeani called for deliberate efforts from stakeholders in reviving the local film industry.

“Back to leadership, you need to understand what a vibrant film industry can do for the country; it can rake in more foreign exchange than cocoa and timber. So it depends on who is in the helm of affairs and who is advising the government on issues in the culture space.”



“It is the foundation, so it is like we are detaching ourselves from culture, and that is where the problem is coming from, because everything else emanates from culture,” she said.