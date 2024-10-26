‘Ghana shouldn’t be the place to get away with anything’ – Lydia Forson tells Meek Mill

Lydia Forson

Source: 3news

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has voiced disappointment over American rapper Meek Mill's plans to visit Ghana in December.

While Meek Mill recently shared his excitement about exploring Ghana’s historic sites, Forson took to social media on October 26 to question his commitment to the country, pointing out his silence on Ghana's pressing issues.

“You swear you love our country but stay mute on issues affecting it,” she wrote, urging that Ghana shouldn't be a mere escape for those with connections to powerful figures.



