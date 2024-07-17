Ghanaian-American Joshua Kissi creates iconic EAFC 25 ultimate edition cover

Joshua Kissi

Source: Classfmonline

Joshua Kissi, known for his photography, designs the EAFC 25 Ultimate Edition video game cover featuring football icons Buffon, Zidane, Beckham, Jude Bellingham, and Aitana Bonmatí. He's collaborated with LeBron James, Serena Williams, and worked on Beyoncé's "Black is King," directing the video 'Already' in Ghana with Shatta Wale.





