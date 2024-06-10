Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Entertainment
0

Ghanaian Artistes need validation from Nigerian artistes to enter the International market – AY Poyoo

Blog Poyoo Ay Poyoo

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian artist AY Poyoo suggests Ghanaian artists require validation from Nigerian counterparts for international success.

He emphasizes this point on social media, stating that without Nigerian endorsement, breaking into global markets is difficult.

Poyoo, having visited Nigeria, released an album titled "Rejected Stone Album" following his trip.

Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh