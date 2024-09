Ayra Starr

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Ayra Starr prefers Ghanaian jollof rice over Nigerian in a recent BET Amplified interview.

She appreciates Ghanaian jollof's garnishing and unique ingredients, contrasting it with Nigerian jollof, which is often cooked outdoors and associated with celebrations.

Both dishes hold cultural significance for her.



Read full article