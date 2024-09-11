Ghanaian politicians are full of lies and unfulfilled promises – Esther Smith

Esther Smith

Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel singer Esther Smith advised Ghanaians to vote based on their personal experiences and not to risk their lives for politicians. She urged the youth to vote peacefully, emphasizing that politicians often make unfulfilled promises, and recommended that individuals choose candidates based on their own judgments and not party affiliations.





