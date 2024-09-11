Entertainment

Ghanaian politicians are full of lies and unfulfilled promises – Esther Smith

Esther Sm.png Esther Smith

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel singer Esther Smith advised Ghanaians to vote based on their personal experiences and not to risk their lives for politicians.

Gospel singer Esther Smith advised Ghanaians to vote based on their personal experiences and not to risk their lives for politicians. She urged the youth to vote peacefully, emphasizing that politicians often make unfulfilled promises, and recommended that individuals choose candidates based on their own judgments and not party affiliations.



Source: Mynewsgh