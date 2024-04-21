Ghanaian rappers transitioning to singers due to financial pressures – Ayesem

Ayesem

Ghanaian hip hop artist Ayesem, born Stephen Siaw, has disclosed that many rappers, including himself, are embracing singing to avoid financial hardships.

In an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast, the 'Koti' hitmaker emphasized the challenges rappers face in securing performances without venturing into commercial music.



According to Ayesem, sticking solely to rap often leads to a lack of show opportunities, pushing artists towards more mainstream genres.

Ayesem highlighted the versatility of rappers, noting their ability to excel in different musical styles. He clarified that while he continues to rap, he has incorporated singing into his repertoire since 2018.



Acknowledging the industry's demands, Ayesem candidly stated that financial constraints are driving many rappers to explore commercial music for survival.