Ghanaian youth don't avail themselves for creative mentorships - Akofa Edjeani

Akofa Edjeani

Actress Akofa Edjeani has confronted the perception surrounding veterans in Ghana’s creative industry, emphasizing their willingness to extend a helping hand to the younger generation. In an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz A-Z on JoyFM, she highlighted the importance of mentorship while shedding light on the challenges encountered in fostering this relationship.

“...there's nothing wrong with them also approaching you and saying ‘sister show me the ropes, how did you get here? How did you do it? Can you show me? Can you teach me? There's nothing wrong with them doing that but they don't they don't,” the actress said.



Edjeani further delved into the issue, expressing her frustrations with the reluctance of younger creatives to seek guidance or seize opportunities for learning. She lamented instances where she's perceived as unapproachable or 'too known,' hindering constructive engagement with aspiring talents.



“In fact, most times I've had situations where they talk behind my back and say I’m too known and ‘we also know’. And so how do you teach somebody like that?”

According to the veteran actress, the challenge lies in the premature self-perception of young actors as “superstars,” often fueled by early successes or fleeting attention. She questioned the efficacy of mentorship in an environment where individuals believe they have already achieved greatness.



“Once they think they're superstars what are you going to teach a superstar? So those people themselves think they've already reached so there's no room for you to teach them.



“We have to look at it - some are not reaching out but those down there should also come up to you and say ‘teach me’.”