Ghanaian youth walks 383km to advocate peace ahead of December elections

Seidu Rafiu

Seidu Rafiu, a young Ghanaian vying for the Guinness World Records' longest individual walk, revealed his motivation behind the challenge, citing a mission to promote peace leading up to the December elections.

Embarking on his journey on April 27th, Rafiu completed the 383km walk within 96 hours, trekking from Techiman to Accra, culminating his feat at the Independence Square in Osu, Accra, on April 30th.



In an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show on May 6th, Rafiu, a former teacher with aspirations for a military career, expressed the arduousness of the endeavor, emphasizing his determination to contribute to a peaceful electoral process.

Reflecting on his journey, Rafiu acknowledged the support of the Ghana Ambulance and Police, who provided escort assistance throughout his trek, enabling him to cover 254km within four days from Accra to Techiman.