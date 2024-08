Ghanaians misunderstood Mahama; he’s the best for the country – Bukom Banku

Bukom Banku and John Dramani Mahama

Source: Classfmonline

Boxing champion Braimah Kamoko, known as Bukom Banku, criticized President Akufo-Addo’s handling of Ghana’s economy, asserting that former President John Mahama should return.

Speaking on Class 91.3 FM, Banku claimed Ghanaians are suffering under Akufo-Addo and are eager for Mahama’s leadership again.

He supports Mahama’s 2024 campaign and criticized Vice President Bawumia’s lack of a convincing message.



