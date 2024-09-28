Entertainment

Ghanaians troll Sarkodie for promoting UK Concert over anti-galamsey fight

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Rapper Sarkodie is facing criticism from netizens for not engaging in the ongoing conversations surrounding anti-galamsey efforts and the arrest of protesters. This backlash follows the rapper’s promotion of his upcoming performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK, scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2024.



