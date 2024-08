Girls Crushing on Me – Kuami Eugene’s Lookalike

Steve Quamz, Kuame Eugene

Source: Mynewsgh

Steve Quamz, known as Kuami Eugene’s lookalike, revealed that many girls who admire the real Kuami Eugene have approached him instead, seeking dates or even one-night stands.

Steve Quamz, known as Kuami Eugene’s lookalike, revealed that many girls who admire the real Kuami Eugene have approached him instead, seeking dates or even one-night stands. He explained that their admiration for Eugene made them turn to him due to the superstar’s inaccessibility.





Read full article