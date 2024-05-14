Giving offering less than GHC50 unacceptable - Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet kumchacha

The Founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha, has thrown his weight behind Evangelist Bishop Obinim's recent stance on rejecting 5 and 10 cedi notes as church offerings, emphasizing that giving smaller denominations is disrespectful and unacceptable.

In a recent interview on Hitz FM, Kumchacha echoed Obinim’s sentiments, highlighting the necessity for larger offerings in light of escalating costs.



Bishop Obinim garnered attention with a viral video instructing his congregation to offer no less than 20 cedis during services, asserting that smaller amounts are disrespectful to God.



Kumchacha supported this stance, pointing to increased expenses, particularly in transportation to church, as a rationale for larger offerings.



Expressing his disdain for minimal offerings, Kumchacha criticized individuals who, despite their apparent affluence, comfortably give meager amounts during offertory, deeming such actions disgraceful.

He emphasized the incongruity of sitting in air-conditioned auditoriums with high-end gadgets, only to drop a few cedis into the offertory basket.



Kumchacha proposed a minimum acceptable offering of GH¢50, acknowledging genuine financial constraints as exemptions from this expectation.



He emphasized that while contributions are not mandatory, individuals should show reverence and respect with their offerings, especially considering the expenses incurred by churches in serving their congregations.