God Used Empress Gifty To Save Me When I Had Only GHS 30 Remaining After My Surgery – Gospel Musician Georgia Adjei Reveals

Empress Gifty and Georgia Adjei

Source: ZionFelix

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Georgia Adjei shared how Empress Gifty Adorye saved her after surgery.

With only GHS 30 left, Adjei planned to borrow money from a friend but met Gifty, who gave her money for transportation and food.

Adjei thanked Gifty and presented her with a portrait.



