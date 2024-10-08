Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

God Used Empress Gifty To Save Me When I Had Only GHS 30 Remaining After My Surgery – Gospel Musician Georgia Adjei Reveals

Empress Gifty Georgia Adjei Empress Gifty and Georgia Adjei

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Georgia Adjei shared how Empress Gifty Adorye saved her after surgery.

With only GHS 30 left, Adjei planned to borrow money from a friend but met Gifty, who gave her money for transportation and food.

Adjei thanked Gifty and presented her with a portrait.

Read full article

Source: ZionFelix