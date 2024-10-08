Menu ›
Entertainment
God Used Empress Gifty To Save Me When I Had Only GHS 30 Remaining After My Surgery – Gospel Musician Georgia Adjei Reveals
Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix
Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Georgia Adjei shared how Empress Gifty Adorye saved her after surgery.
With only GHS 30 left, Adjei planned to borrow money from a friend but met Gifty, who gave her money for transportation and food.
Adjei thanked Gifty and presented her with a portrait.
Source: ZionFelix