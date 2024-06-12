‘Going back to school’, DJ Cuppy reveals plan for fourth degree at 31

DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy, Nigerian disc jockey, plans to pursue her fourth degree at 31, sharing her intentions on Instagram.

Despite already holding three degrees, she's driven by a love for learning and aims to challenge herself academically.



Expressing the importance of breaking life patterns, she emphasizes courage and personal growth.

Initially daunted by her age and academic demands, she draws strength from past achievements, affirming her capability to succeed once more.



Determined to overcome doubts, she reflects on her resilience and determination, ready to tackle the rigorous application process and thrive in a demanding university environment.



