Gospel artist Deacon Wireko has released his latest single, "Yesu Din No Aheete, produced by the renowned George Spratz.

This powerful song continues Wireko's mission of spreading the message of salvation through his music. Known for his soulful and inspiring compositions, Deacon Wireko consistently directs his songs toward the theme of salvation, reflecting his deep-rooted Christian faith and commitment to sharing the good news of Christ.



The title of the new single, "Yesu Din No Aheete," which translates to "The Name of Jesus is Exalted," emphasizes the supremacy and reverence of the name of Jesus in Christian worship.



The song's lyrics echo this sentiment, with uplifting melodies that draw listeners closer to God. Deacon Wireko's passion for Christ is evident in the way he conveys the message, inspiring believers to reflect on their faith and seek a deeper relationship with God.



Produced by George Spratz, who is celebrated for his work in the gospel music scene, "Yesu Din No Aheete" delivers a well-rounded production, blending traditional gospel elements with modern sounds that appeal to a wide audience. Spratz's touch adds a rich, polished feel to the single, ensuring that the song not only resonates with its message but also captivates listeners musically.

Deacon Wireko's dedication to crafting songs centered on salvation sets him apart in the Ghanaian gospel industry. His latest release is yet another reminder of his unwavering focus on leading souls to Christ through music.



Enjoy the single on all streaming platforms.



https://www.mediafire.com/file/xp3f4fm3m124tow/YESU+DIN+NO+AHEETE+promo.mp3/file



