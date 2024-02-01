Gospel musicians are not angels - Obaapa Christy begs critics

Obaapa Christy

Ghanaian gospel singer, Christiana Twene, popularly known as Obaapa Christy, has called on Ghanaians to offer prayers and support to gospel musicians instead of overly criticizing them when they falter.

In an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz on Monday, January 29, 2024, the music icon emphasized that despite delivering the word of God through music, gospel artists are not immune to human frailties and are prone to errors like everyone else.



"Labeling gospel musicians as flawless angels is unrealistic. We are all human and susceptible to mistakes. Criticizing them excessively when they err is not constructive," Obaapa Christy said.



She expressed dismay over the negative comments that often arise when gospel musicians face challenges, citing them as discouraging and counterproductive.



Obaapa Christy urged the media and the public to focus more on the positive aspects of gospel music rather than reveling in the misfortunes of artists.

Addressing issues of compensation and recognition within the industry, the 'Hyebre Sesafo' hitmaker stressed the importance of gospel musicians valuing themselves and demanding fair compensation similar to their secular counterparts.



"I've been in this industry for over 20 years, and I firmly believe that when we recognize our own worth, event organizers will offer us the remuneration we deserve. It's imperative that we are paid what we are worth," Obaapa Christy asserted.



She encouraged her colleagues to prioritize self-worth and negotiate better deals with event organizers, highlighting the need for gospel musicians to be adequately compensated for their talent and dedication.