Gospel star KODA passes away

KODA

Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi Owusu Duah Anto, popularly known as KODA, has passed away after a brief illness.

The news was confirmed by a source close to the family to GhanaWeekend on Sunday, April 21.



KODA was a highly regarded figure in Ghana's gospel music scene, celebrated for his exceptional voice, songwriting, and production talents.



His latest album, "Keteke," released in January 2021, received widespread acclaim.

The family is expected to release further information regarding the cause of his illness and funeral arrangements in due course.



More updates to follow.