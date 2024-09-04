Gov’t has not invested even GH¢1 in the NFA fund – Akofa Edjeani

Akofa Edjeani

Source: 3news

Veteran Ghanaian actress Akofa Edjeani criticized the government's failure to fund the Creative Arts Act 935, which mandates financial support for the film industry.

Veteran Ghanaian actress Akofa Edjeani criticized the government's failure to fund the Creative Arts Act 935, which mandates financial support for the film industry. At a forum, she highlighted the lack of investment in the National Film Authority (NFA) despite its potential for job creation and revenue generation, contrasting it with significant sports funding.





Read full article