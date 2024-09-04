Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Gov’t has not invested even GH¢1 in the NFA fund – Akofa Edjeani

Akofa Akofa Edjeani Edjeani Akofa Edjeani

Wed, 4 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Veteran Ghanaian actress Akofa Edjeani criticized the government's failure to fund the Creative Arts Act 935, which mandates financial support for the film industry.

Veteran Ghanaian actress Akofa Edjeani criticized the government's failure to fund the Creative Arts Act 935, which mandates financial support for the film industry. At a forum, she highlighted the lack of investment in the National Film Authority (NFA) despite its potential for job creation and revenue generation, contrasting it with significant sports funding.



Read full article

Source: 3news