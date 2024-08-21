Grace Ashy reveals why politicians don’t respect celebrities

Grace Ashy

Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel musician Grace Ashy criticized Ghanaian celebrities for often seeking financial aid from politicians, which she believes diminishes their respect. In an interview, Ashy discussed her involvement with the “Movement of Change” party and advised that celebrities should choose between their careers and politics, rather than trying to manage both.





