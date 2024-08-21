Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Grace Ashy reveals why politicians don’t respect celebrities

Image 94.png Grace Ashy

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Gospel musician Grace Ashy criticized Ghanaian celebrities for often seeking financial aid from politicians, which she believes diminishes their respect.

Gospel musician Grace Ashy criticized Ghanaian celebrities for often seeking financial aid from politicians, which she believes diminishes their respect. In an interview, Ashy discussed her involvement with the “Movement of Change” party and advised that celebrities should choose between their careers and politics, rather than trying to manage both.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh