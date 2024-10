Rocky Dawuni

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni has released his empowering single "Rise," a blend of Afrobeat, highlife, and Hip-Hop.

The song, from his upcoming album, calls for unity and resilience in overcoming adversity.

Produced by FB Da Mastermind and Nabeyin Panford, the video, directed by Twinsdntbeg, celebrates Ghanaian culture.



Read full article