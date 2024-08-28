Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Great Ampong allegedly suspended by SDA for going contrary to Church beliefs

Great Ampong 1 Great Ampong

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Kumasi's Angel FM reports that musician Great Ampong has been suspended by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church after investigations revealed he violated church tenets, including performing on Saturdays.

Kumasi's Angel FM reports that musician Great Ampong has been suspended by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church after investigations revealed he violated church tenets, including performing on Saturdays. His recent ordination as a pastor abroad further prompted the suspension.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh