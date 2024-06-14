Guilty Beatz: Grammy-recognised producer yearns to work with Lasmid, Olivetheboy

Guilty Beatz

Source: Classfmonline

Guilty Beatz, the Ghanaian producer known for his work with Beyoncé and Tems, expressed his desire to collaborate with fellow Ghanaian artists Lasmid and Olivetheboy on the Stay By Plan podcast.

He highlighted their musical potential, stating he sees something special in them.



Despite having collaborated widely in Ghana, including with Mr Eazi and Sarkodie, he mentioned Shatta Wale as the only major artist he hasn't worked with locally.

Internationally, he aims for a collaboration with Victoria Monet, emphasizing his passion for music that resonates with him.



Guilty Beatz's versatile career spans Grammy-nominated projects and hits in both Ghana and globally.



