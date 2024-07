GuiltyBeatz

Source: Classfmonline

GuiltyBeatz shared insights on Tems' delayed album "Born in the Wild," noting it was initially set for release last year but underwent additions.

The 18-track album, praised for its diverse production, reflects Tems' journey starting in Lagos.

GuiltyBeatz, heavily involved as producer, highlighted their natural, collaborative process spanning multiple locations since 2021.



